Kevin Durant Tests Positive for Coronavirus

On Tuesday it was announced that the Brooklyn Nets had four players test positive for the coronavirus. At the time, no names were shared but it has since been learned that Kevin Durant is among those who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. His tweet also had a quote from Durant in which he advised everyone to "be careful." In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the NBA has suspended its regular season.

In a follow-up tweet, Charania revealed that Durant was among the three Nets players who had no symptoms at the time of their testing.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," he told The Athletic. "We're going to get through this."

Durant, along with the other three unnamed players on his team, join the likes of Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood as the other NBA players to contract the coronavirus. Gobert was the first professional athlete to learn he had the virus, and caused quite the backlash due to his prior antics when he made an effort to touch every microphone.

The former league MVP has yet to play a game for the Nets since signing with the organization last summer.

Photo Credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images