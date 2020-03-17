Kevin Durant Tests Positive for Coronavirus, and Fans Are Concerned

Tuesday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets revealed that four players have tested positive for COVID-19. They didn't identify the individuals at first, but one name was ultimately released. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that star Kevin Durant was one of the players that had tested positive. Although he was not the one with noticeable symptoms. According to the report, Durant is feeling fine despite receiving a positive test. As he told Charania, "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." Charania also revealed that Durant was one of the three players that were asymptomatic. He doesn't have any symptoms yet and is simply sending a warning for everyone to remain quarantined. With this news, NBA fans were concerned. Durant is a fan-favorite, and they want him to remain healthy. They sent a multitude of positive messages in his direction and pleaded for him to have a speedy recovery. The majority of messages were supportive, but there were a few NBA fans that wanted to discuss a more controversial time in Durant's career. They brought up his nickname of "The Snake" while discussing his recent positive test.

Recover Rest well all 4 of you guys speedy recovery. — #NBABandWagon (@CasuaINBAFan) March 17, 2020 While Durant does not have any symptoms at the moment, the fans are expecting them to surface in the near future. Based on this assumption, they are simply wishing the best for the NBA star and his teammates. "This is scary. If he had 0 symptoms and was still positive then the actual coronavirus stats are far higher than we think," another concerned fan added to the conversation. They were curious about the actual number of citizens that would test positive.

Impacted Figures Kevin Durant was with drake last week 🥺I pray drake don’t got it and Kd gets through it pic.twitter.com/Fo6nKsGm6v — pb.mike (@pbmike_) March 17, 2020 With Durant testing positive for the coronavirus, there were concerns about other figures in his life. Who did he recently spend time with and will they also test positive? The questions continued on Tuesday afternoon as worried fans headed to Twitter. One prominent figure that became a focal point is Drake. The popular rapper was recently spotted spending time with Durant. This immediately led fans to worry about his wellbeing.

2020 Kevin Durant got the Rona? Okay 2020 is just NOT chillin. — 💜Mamba Mentality💛 (@SplashyStackss) March 17, 2020 With several life-changing events taking place in January, February, and March, fans are already tired of 2020. They have seen reports about Kobe Bryant dying in a helicopter crash, countless sports getting canceled or postponed due to coronavirus, and a tornado causing devastation in Nashville. The year is only three months old, but NBA fans are ready to fast-forward. They are anticipating a better slate of news in 2021 and would like to see that take place ASAP.

Cancel It There will be no season ..its over — Mo (@beeasy1028) March 17, 2020 With more players testing positive for the coronavirus, the fans on social media are of the mindset that the NBA season will ultimately be canceled. There is an expectation that the games will resume in the coming months, but more and more fans are starting to doubt that this will happen. Many NBA fans have decided that the season will soon be officially canceled in light of the increasing number of positive tests. They just don't know when the decision will be made.

Spreading This will reach the entire population before we find a way to seclude it. — CTY (@CTiz27) March 17, 2020 The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is relatively low in the United States considering the overall population of the country. However, there are many that expect this to change in the very near future. They believe that more and more people will test positive before a cure is found. With the news that Durant was the latest NBA player to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, the belief that it would impact everyone in the country only grew. Some NBA fans are no longer wondering if they can avoid a positive test.

Snakes Didn’t know snakes could get Corona — Go Blue! (@87dcollier) March 17, 2020 Durant created many fans during his time with the Golden State Warriors, but he also created some critics with the manner in which he left the Oklahoma City Thunder. He joined the Warriors after they defeated him and the Thunder. Some NBA fans have even referred to him as "the snake" in recent years. With news of his positive test surfacing on Tuesday, NBA fans began making comments about snakes and their ability to resist the coronavirus. There were dozens of comments about Durant and his nickname.