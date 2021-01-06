Ice Cube Speaks out on Dr. Dre's Hospitalization, Asks Fans for Prayers

✖

Ice Cube is sending his thoughts and prayers to Dr. Dre after it was reported that the music mogul suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday. Shortly after the news broke, Ice Cube took to Twitter in order to ask his fans to send positivity and love to Dre as he navigates this medical emergency. Of course, it didn't take long before fans flocked to the post in order to do exactly that.

Ice Cube asked his fans to "send your love and prayers" to Dre following his hospitalization. His tweet sparked many reactions amongst fans, many of whom were shocked to learn that Dre, whose full name is Andre Romelle Young, suffered a brain aneurysm in the first place. One fan responded to Ice Cube's tweet with, "I Wish him all the strength to get through this and speedy recovery. Ugh,we dont want 2021 to start like this." TMZ originally reported on Tuesday evening that Dre suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday. He was subsequently transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and is currently in the ICU.

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

TMZ also reported that the 55-year-old is said to be in a stable position and that he is lucid at the moment. Doctors are not sure what led to Dre's brain aneurysm and they are currently doing a number of tests in order to determine how it occurred. As many fans are well aware, the news of Dre's medical emergency comes amid his contentious divorce from Nicole Young, his wife of 24 years.

It was reported back in June 2020 that Young filed to divorce Dre, citing "irreconcilable differences." The pair share two adult children together, son Truice and daughter Truly. Back in September, TMZ reported that Young was seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support. However, Dre fired back at that request, as he claimed that he already funds Young's lifestyle. A big point of contention between the two ties back to their pre-nuptial agreement. Young claimed that she was forced to sign the agreement and that Dre tore up multiple copies of it two years into their marriage, making it null and void. But, Dre denied his estranged wife's claims, as he claimed that he never tore up those documents and that their agreement is still valid. There is a court date scheduled to take place on Wednesday concerning the pair's divorce. Since he underwent this medical emergency, Dre will not make an appearance in court. The judge in the case will likely continue the matter.