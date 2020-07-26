Donald Trump's Tweet About Regis Philbin's Death Has Social Media Sounding off After He Makes It About Himself
Following the death of Regis Philbin on Saturday, the iconic TV personality's passing has prompted several fans and friends to express their deepest condolences on social media. Between the heartfelt responses and stories shared by a plethora of users, one of the more unexpected messages was received by the president and former reality TV star, Donald Trump who seemingly made Philbin's death about himself.
In two tweets shared with his official Twitter, Trump started off most sincerely with his initial message, touting the legend as "one of the greats" but then proceeded to characterize his personal value through how the 88-year-old former Live With Regis & Kelly star "kept telling" him to run for president.
One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88. He was a fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President. Holds the record for “most live television”, and he did it well. Regis, we love you....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2020
"One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88," Trump wrote. "He was a fantastic person and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President. Holds the record for 'most live television,' and he did it well. Regis, we love you.' And to Joy, his wonderful wife who he loved so much, my warmest condolences!!!"
As the tweets indicated a deeper psyche behind Trump's prompt for making such a comment and turning Philbin's death into praise of his own personal merits, thousands took to the comments section to sound off on the unwarranted remarks. Scroll through to read how Americans are reacting to Trump's tweets.
So self absorbed — even the statement of remorse about the death of someone he liked has to include something about Trump.— Michael Fischman (@FischmanMichael) July 25, 2020
way for our fragile and needy president to make someone's death all about him. maybe he could say something about the 148,000+ deaths that ARE about him— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 25, 2020
“He (Regis) kept telling me to run for President.”
Did he really?
Even when expressing “condolences” Trump finds a way to weave in something about himself. His narcissism never takes a day off!— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 25, 2020
You just have no idea of gravitas...exclamation marks at the end of condolences ....— Dave the ........ #Resist #AntiRacist (@Twitspice) July 25, 2020
Presidential tip: Do not combine “condolences” with “!!!”— Louise (@clwtweet) July 25, 2020
Regis told you to run for president? Good story, bruh. 😂— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 25, 2020
You said more about Regis(although beloved) than you did about the death of a civil rights pioneer— Cory Goldfarb (@Goldfarbc) July 25, 2020
Had to get in regis wanted him to run. All about Trump.— Pat McNally (@PatMac14012450) July 26, 2020
Its so funny how much more real TV is to him than anything https://t.co/feQee2AxO2— tyson brody (@tysonbrody) July 25, 2020
This. Is. Not. About. YOU.July 25, 2020
Now to my regularly scheduled grifting - golf. https://t.co/QJ9yKojsmf— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) July 25, 2020
I liked Regis but you haven't given this much sympathy at all to any of the families who have lost a loved one to Covid. You didn't say much about John Lewis last Saturday afternoon. No, you can't win with me because I figured you out a long time ago.— 🌷🦋 Sheila 🦋🌷 (@sdr_medco) July 25, 2020
45er can't even respect a man that's recently deceased.
The world doesn't revolve around the tRumpet, there's actually more to life.
I'm pretty sure Regis never said anything to trump about running.
The constant lies are getting, a bit too old.— BlueWorld #VBNMW2020 😎 #MCFC 🌊 (@BlueR00n) July 26, 2020