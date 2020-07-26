Donald Trump's Tweet About Regis Philbin's Death Has Social Media Sounding off After He Makes It About Himself

Following the death of Regis Philbin on Saturday, the iconic TV personality's passing has prompted several fans and friends to express their deepest condolences on social media. Between the heartfelt responses and stories shared by a plethora of users, one of the more unexpected messages was received by the president and former reality TV star, Donald Trump who seemingly made Philbin's death about himself.

In two tweets shared with his official Twitter, Trump started off most sincerely with his initial message, touting the legend as "one of the greats" but then proceeded to characterize his personal value through how the 88-year-old former Live With Regis & Kelly star "kept telling" him to run for president.

One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88. He was a fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President. Holds the record for “most live television”, and he did it well. Regis, we love you.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2020

"One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88," Trump wrote. "He was a fantastic person and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President. Holds the record for 'most live television,' and he did it well. Regis, we love you.' And to Joy, his wonderful wife who he loved so much, my warmest condolences!!!"

As the tweets indicated a deeper psyche behind Trump's prompt for making such a comment and turning Philbin's death into praise of his own personal merits, thousands took to the comments section to sound off on the unwarranted remarks. Scroll through to read how Americans are reacting to Trump's tweets.