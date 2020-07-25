Regis Philbin Dead: Stars and Past Guests Mourn 'Live With Regis and Kelly' Host's Passing
Regis Philbin's death has created an unimaginable void in Hollywood, one leaving stars and guests of his talk shows saddened and shocked. Philbin died Friday at age 88, one month before his 89th birthday, his family announced Saturday. The mainstay of American television died from natural causes.
Philbin's legendary career stretched back six decades, giving him opportunities to appear side by side with hundreds of stars on television. Today, many know him for his run on Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, the syndicated morning show he co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford for 15 years. When Gifford left in 2001, Kelly Ripa stepped in and Philbin continued hosting until 2011. Philbin also hosted dozens of game shows, including the original version of ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," Philbin's family said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."
Philbin is survived by his second wife, Joy, and their two daughters, J.J. and Joanna. He is also survived by Amy Philbin, his daughter with his first wife, Catherine Faylen. Philbin and Faylen also had a son, Daniel, who died in 2014. After his family broke the sad news, dozens of Hollywood stars took to social media to recognize the impact Philbin had - and still has - on the industry.
Jimmy Kimmel
Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020
Billy Eichner
RIP REGIS!!! A real icon. Nothing will ever top Regis and @KathieLGifford as a morning show. Nothing!— billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2020
Danny Trejo
Rest in Peace Regis Philbin pic.twitter.com/87sbQ2hlnL— Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 25, 2020
Bob Saget
What a loss- The wonderful Regis Philbin. I met him in 1985 when I was on the “Rodney Dangerfield Young Comedians Special” and we loved each other ever since. Such a TV icon and above all, a good man. My sympathies to Joy and all of his children and friends.— bob saget (@bobsaget) July 25, 2020
Kayla Braxton
My heart is broken. RIP Regis. You were one of the reasons I wanted to be on television. Your legacy will live on forever. ❤️— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 25, 2020
David Borneaz
So sad to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. A true icon, legend and someone who genuinely lived with love and laughter. R.I.P.— David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) July 25, 2020
George Takei
It is hard to say goodbye to someone whose smile and laugh greeted us so often. Regis Philbin, thank you for bringing a sense of fun and normalcy to our lives. Rest among the heavenly hosts now. https://t.co/vZYfoApAJY— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 25, 2020
Nicky Sixx
RIP Regis. You gave us all so much joy. Loved the few times we worked together. pic.twitter.com/VWt9xL3jgr— xxıS ıʞʞıN (@NikkiSixx) July 25, 2020
Chris Harrison
We throw this word around too much but Regis Philbin was a legend. He was a true gentleman I’m glad I got to know and a TV host I admired and was honored to follow. Much like Arnold Palmer everybody has a great “Regis” story, I’m grateful I have mine— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 25, 2020
Ice-T
Ahhh wow…. Rest In Peace Regis. https://t.co/cth64GeLnX— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 25, 2020
Jason Alexander
I truly believed that #RegisPhilbin would be a presence with us forever. He was a fun, funny, charming man. On the occasions I got to be with him, he was always a bright light, endlessly interesting and interested in everyone. Sympathy to his loved ones. #ripregisphilbin— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 25, 2020