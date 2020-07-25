Regis Philbin Dead: Stars and Past Guests Mourn 'Live With Regis and Kelly' Host's Passing

Regis Philbin's death has created an unimaginable void in Hollywood, one leaving stars and guests of his talk shows saddened and shocked. Philbin died Friday at age 88, one month before his 89th birthday, his family announced Saturday. The mainstay of American television died from natural causes.

Philbin's legendary career stretched back six decades, giving him opportunities to appear side by side with hundreds of stars on television. Today, many know him for his run on Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, the syndicated morning show he co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford for 15 years. When Gifford left in 2001, Kelly Ripa stepped in and Philbin continued hosting until 2011. Philbin also hosted dozens of game shows, including the original version of ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," Philbin's family said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Philbin is survived by his second wife, Joy, and their two daughters, J.J. and Joanna. He is also survived by Amy Philbin, his daughter with his first wife, Catherine Faylen. Philbin and Faylen also had a son, Daniel, who died in 2014. After his family broke the sad news, dozens of Hollywood stars took to social media to recognize the impact Philbin had - and still has - on the industry.