Regis Philbin Dead: Fans Mourn the Legendary TV Host and Actor

Regis Philbin, a longtime and legendary TV host, died on Friday night due to natural causes. His family confirmed the news to PEOPLE with a statement. He was 88 and only one month shy of his 89th birthday. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," the statement read in part.

When fans heard the news, they mourned the loss of a prominent television personality. Many grew up watching Philbin's popular shows, including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. They proclaimed that losing Philbin was similar to losing part of their childhood. Others talked about how he was "an effortless host" and a legend in broadcasting. The tributes continued on Saturday as fans and peers alike reacted to the heartbreaking news.