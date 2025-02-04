Don Lemon Addresses Kanye West’s Claim He Started Rumor About Getting Kicked Out of Grammys

Don Lemon is clapping back at Kanye West after the rapper claimed it was the former CNN anchor who started the rumor that he and wife Bianca Censori were kicked out of the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2.

“First of all Kanye, Ye, whatever your name is. I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys,” the journalist, 58, said in a video posted to Instagram on Feb. 3. “I actually corrected it. I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere.”

John Nacion/Getty Images

Lemon continued on to criticize West, 47, for calling him an offensive name in a now-deleted Instagram. “So first of all, get your s— straight. And you of all people calling me a c—?” a laughing Lemon continued, adding, “That Make America Great Again hat must be too tight on your head.”

West had previously claimed Lemon was the source of misinformation about the rapper and Censori, 30, being kicked out of the Grammys after she dropped her fur coat on the red carpet to reveal a completely sheer dress worn without any undergarments. “This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out of the grammies [sic],” West wrote alongside a photo of Lemon. “3 decades of innovating music and they always K—S like this.”

Lemon did interact with West on the Grammys red carpet, asking him in a video shared to Instagram “the number one artist you want to put on right now?” In response, West shrugged off the interview, saying, “Give me a second, I’m focused,” before walking away.

It was shortly after his interaction with Lemon that Censori stripped down in front of the cameras, which sparked rumors that the couple had been asked to leave. Lemon reported Sunday on Instagram that he had heard West “wanted to do the red carpet” but “wasn’t invited” to the ceremony, but soon posted a follow-up video correcting the record.

“We saw a spokesperson for Kanye and that spokesperson said that Kanye was indeed invited, that’s a fact and that he was not kicked out. Again, that is what they are saying on Kanye’s side,” Lemon said. “Alright? So this is Don Lemon reporting the tea from the Grammys. Back to you in the studio.”