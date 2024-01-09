Don Lemon Reveals Comeback Show After CNN Firing

Don Lemon has revealed his new comeback show, following his CNN firing in 2023. PEOPLE reports that Lemon is launching The Don Lemon Show on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. At this time, the show does not have an announced premiere date.

"I've heard you... and today I am back bigger, bolder, freer!" said Lemon in a statement shared on Tuesday. "My new media company's first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening." Notably, the series is in partnership with X, unlike the show previously launched by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Don Lemon show coming to 𝕏! https://t.co/Y906YecnTw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

"We're delighted to announce a new content partnership with Don Lemon for his new project, The Don Lemon Show," read a statement from X. "The award winning TV journalist will share his unique and honest voice in 30 minute episodes, three times a week, covering politics, culture, sports and entertainment. The show will run exclusively first on X. Welcome Don!"

On April 24, Lemon announced that he had been let go from CNN. In his statement, the news anchor wrote, "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play." He then added, "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best." The network later refuted his claims.

Lemon's CNN exit came after months of controversy surrounding the journalist, as well as a rocky start to CNN This Morning. Things seemed to escalate back in February after Lemon made some sexist comments about women while discussing Republican politician Nikki Haley. Following the comments, Lemon was absent from the show for a while and was said to be undergoing "formal training" regarding his rhetoric.

The journalist eventually returned to CNN This Morning, but the tension between himself and his co-hosts — specifically Kaitlan Collins — was quite palpable. It was reported that the feud boiled over, with Lemon allegedly screaming at Collins. More accusations eventually emerged, with one report claiming that in the past, Lemon made career threats toward CNN's Live From host Kyra Phillips. Lemon denied all the allegations against him.