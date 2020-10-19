Dominic West Returned to London With Lily James Before Making Public Statement With Wife

✖

New photos of Lily James and Dominic West together have surfaced, after West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald told reporters their marriage is "strong." James and West were seen together in Rome on Oct. 11 in the midst of a seemingly romantic outing. Two days after the photos surfaced, West and FitzGerald posed for pictures outside their London home, and the new photos were taken the day between West's time in Rome with James and West's appearance with his wife.

The new photos, published by PEOPLE, show James, 31, and West, 50, at the airport in Rome on Oct. 12. The two appear to have gone back to London together, with West on his way to reunite with FitzGerald. After he returned to the U.K., FitzGerald, 49, and West kissed for cameras and handed out a note explaining the status of their marriage. "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic," the note read.

West and James are working on a new BBC project together, Emily Mortimer's limited series adaptation of Nancy Mitford's The Pursuit of Love. They were seen together in Rome on Oct. 11 in photos published by the Daily Mail. In one picture, West was seen kissing James' neck while they were having lunch. Another picture showed the two riding a scooter together.

James was set to make her first appearance on television since the photos leaked on Monday, but she reportedly backed out. She was scheduled to appear on NBC's Today Show with her Rebecca co-star Armie Hammer. James is also scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the movie as well, and it is not known if she still plans to.

West and FitzGerald have been married since 2010 and have four children together. West also has a child from a previous relationship. A source previously told PEOPLE West and James "worked together in the past but seem to have connected in a special way since they started filming in England over the summer."

James, who starred in Disney's Cinderella, was previously in a long-term relationship with The Crown star Matt Smith. They broke up earlier this year. James also sparked romance rumors with Captain America actor Chris Evans when they were spotted together in London in July. Evans was asked about his trip to London but did not discuss meeting James. "There was some work things over there, but no, I'm not filming anything," Evans told USA Today in August. "People are still taking meetings. We're doing a lot of talking about work, about when work will get up and going."