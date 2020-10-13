✖

Dominic West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, are putting on a united front after the Affair actor was spotted looking cozy on a flirty date with co-star Lily James over the weekend. Tuesday, West, 50, and FitzGerald, 49, approached reporters outside their London home, kissing before handing out sheets of paper reading, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic," according to PEOPLE.

The couple's public statement comes after West was spotted out and about in Rome with James, 31, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. In the pictures, the Cinderella actress can be seen with West, riding a scooter together and enjoying lunch with their manager, Angharad Wood, where they showed off seemingly unabashed PDA at the table, where West was seen nuzzling James’ hair as they kissed. West and FitzGerald have been married since 2010 and share three children, while the Chicago actor also has another child from a previous relationship.

West and James have been seeing a lot of each other, as they are are currently filming a BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel The Pursuit of Love, which will stream on Amazon in the U.S. "They worked together in the past but seem to have connected in a special way since they started filming in England over the summer," a source told PEOPLE after their weekend outing.

James has been rumored to be dating other Hollywood actors as of late, as the photos of West surfaced just three months after she sparked rumors she was dating Chris Evans. In July, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress was spotted leaving a club in London with the Captain America star, 39, and the two shared a cab away from the hotspot. Days later, the two were seen eating ice cream together in a local park, but never confirmed or denied a relationship. Prior to that, James dated Dr. Who actor Matt Smith from 2014 to December 2019. In a November 2020 cover story for Harper's Bazaar UK, the Yesterday actress refused to address her dating life, with the publication noting she "won’t discuss whether or not she is dating” Evans, but did give her younger self some vital advice for dating. "Don’t be obsessed by boys!" she told the magazine when asked to drum up guidance for her past self. "Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously — be kind to yourself."