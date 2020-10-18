Lily James Backs out of 'Today' Appearance After Dominic West Photos Come Out

✖

Lily James reportedly canceled an appearance on the Today Show to help promote her new movie after photos of herself kissing married actor Dominic West surfaced earlier this month. After the photos with James surfaced, West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald posed for new pictures together to show theier marriage is "strong." James was scheduled to stop by the NBC morning show with Armie Hammer to talk about Rebecca, a new adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier novel set to be released on Wednesday.

James dropped out of the Today appearance over the weekend, reports Page Six. The Cinderella star is also scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but it is not known if she plans to appear. James and NBC representatives did not comment on her decision. James stars as the second Mrs. De Winter in Ben Wheatley's new adaptation of Rebecca, with Hammer as Maxim de Winter and Kristin Scott Thomas as Mrs. Danvers.

Earlier this month, photos of James, 31, and West, 50, on a seemingly romantic weekend in Rome surfaced in The Daily Mail. West was seen not wearing a wedding ring as he kissed James outside a restaurant. A friend of FitzGerald's told the Mail she was "devastated" by the photos and thought they had a "good marriage." James and West are working on a new BBC drama, Emily Mortimer's The Pursuit of Love. The series will be released on Amazon in the U.S.

After the photos caused an international stir, FitzGerald, 49, and West made a joint appearance outside their London home. They kissed for photographers and handed out a note, claiming they are still together. "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic," the note read.

The fact that West previously starred in the acclaimed Showtime series The Affair was not lost on outside observers. In the show, West starred as a husband who begins a dangerous affair with a younger woman, played by Ruth Wilson. After the photos with James surfaced, a 2016 interview with The Evening Standard resurfaced, in which West gave interesting thoughts on monogamy. "I mean, I think women should be more indulgent of affairs," the actor said at the time. "I really do. It’s daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn’t it? Everyone should turn a blind eye to men’s behavior between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over."