Dominic West's Wife Reportedly Devastated After Photos Emerge of Him Kissing 'Baby Driver' Actress Lily James

✖

Actors Dominic West and Lily James were spotted kissing in Rome on Sunday. The Affair actor is married to Catherine FitzGerald, but he was not seen wearing his wedding ring in the paparazzi photos with James. A friend of FitzGerald's claims the Irish designer is "shocked, heartbroken and devastated" after the pictures surfaced in the Daily Mail Monday.

West, 50, and James, 31, were spotted riding around on an electric scooter in Rome over the weekend. One source told the Daily Mail they spent two nights in a suite at the Hotel De La Ville. While at lunch, West kissed James on the neck, as seen in the photos. Meanwhile, FitzGerald was back home in Wiltshire, England. A friend who spoke with FitzGerald told the Daily Mail she was "devastated" by the photos and thought they were still in a "good marriage" and "very much together."

"Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he's not answering his phone. She's totally shocked because she didn't know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue," the friend told the Daily Mail. "She thought they had a good marriage and now it's probably over. That's how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she's lost for words."

A gardener who also lives on West and FitzGerald's property said the couple has "great kids and everything that you can imagine." The gardener also said FitzGerald was "devastated" when she saw the pictures, which left everyone who works on the property also feeling "quite numb." It was a "total shock to all of us who know them," the gardener told the Daily Mail. West's representatives have not commented on the situation.

James and West first worked together in a 2011 production of Othello. This summer, they started working on The Pursuit of Love, a BBC miniseries based on the Nancy Mitford novel. The series is being written and directed by actress Emily Mortimer, who also has a role in the series. Emily Beecham and Andrew Scott also star.

James is best known for her roles in Baby Driver, Disney's live-action Cinderella remake, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Matt Smith, until this year. There was speculation she was dating Chris Evans after they were seen together in London in July.