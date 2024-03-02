Dolly Parton Guiding Miley Cyrus to Mend Billy Ray Cyrus Relationship

Dolly Parton is hoping to help fix the broken relationship between Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus. It's no secret that the former father-daughter duo have had their problems in recent years following Billy Ray's divorce from Miley's mother, Tish. Miley has previously spoken out about her dad and was emotional when thinking about her memories with him, but she did shade him while accepting her Record of the Year Grammy, so their relationship is still on the rocks. That isn't stopping godmother Parton from trying to play peacemaker.

A source tells In Touch that the country superstar "can't stand that they're not talking. Billy Ray and Miley are like family to Dolly." In addition, Parton has been giving advice to her goddaughter, as the source continued, "Dolly told Miley she admires her principles, but cutting her own father out of her life is a mistake she's going to regret forever. And she told Billy Ray to apologize to Miley – even if he feels like he has nothing to apologize for!"

Not only is Parton Miley's godmother, but she even guest starred on multiple episodes of Hannah Montana as Aunt Dolly, where she would once again give Miley some wise advice. Although years have passed since the Disney Channel series and Miley and Billy Ray are no longer close, Parton seems to be doing everything she can to make sure the family stays intact. The source shared, "Billy Ray and Miley both have their pride and want to stand their ground – but neither one wants to disappoint Dolly!"

In February, it was reported that Billy Ray Cyrus allegedly wanted to make amends with his daughter and had even reached out to her following the Grammys. Miley Cyrus isn't the only relationship in the family that Billy Ray is likely hoping to amend. During Tish Cyrus' marriage to Dominic Purcell over the summer, Miley and her older siblings Brandi and Trace Cyrus were resent, but younger siblings Braison and Noah Cyrus were not, leaving fans to speculate that the Cyrus kids have taken sides in the divorce.

While nothing is completely confirmed unless it's confirmed by the Cyrus family themselves, it wouldn't be surprising if Dolly Parton really is trying to keep the peace since she has been so close to that family, specifically Billy Ray, for decades.