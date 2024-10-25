Does Jamie Foxx Confirm Diddy Rumors in Upcoming Special?

Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding Jamie Foxx‘s alleged comments about Sean “Diddy” Combs during recent tapings of his forthcoming Netflix special What Had Happened Was. The performances, which took place Oct. 4-6 at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre, have prompted speculation about potential connections between Foxx’s 2023 hospitalization and the embattled music mogul.

Multiple eyewitnesses present at the tapings have offered different interpretations of Foxx’s remarks. However, sources close to the situation inform TMZ that while Foxx did reference Combs during discussions of his Atlanta hospital stay, the comments were intended as comedic material rather than serious allegations. It remains unclear whether these references will appear in the final cut of the special.

The controversy stems from claims made by producer Choke No Joke, who attended two of the three tapings. “Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix called ‘What Had Happened Was,’ and I went to the taping of it. It was three days taping. I went to the first show; I went to the last show,” he told Comedy Hype. According to Choke, Foxx allegedly stated that “Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs].”

Choke maintained the comments appeared genuine rather than comedic. “I’m a new comedian, right? … I know when somebody’s setting up a punchline, and I know when you’re serious,” he explained to Page Six. He further elaborated that he was “shocked to hear Foxx allegedly make the claims out loud, as he and other industry insiders had previously heard the rumors.” The producer noted that phones were confiscated before the shows, though he managed to take a selfie with Foxx afterward.

Adding to the rumors is celebrity security guard Big Homie .CC, who claimed in an interview with Cam Capone News, “I know [Combs] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it.” When contacted by Page Six, Big Homie stated his knowledge came from attending two of Foxx’s comedy show tapings with a client.

Additionally, Media Take Out reported that during the sets, when the crowd initially laughed at Foxx’s comments about Combs, the actor allegedly responded with a serious stare at an audience member. However, a contrasting account emerged from attendee Dennis L.A. White, who witnessed the second and third tapings.

White told Page Six Foxx actually dismissed the rumors, quoting the actor as saying, “People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would’ve been dead.” White added that while Foxx made several jokes about Combs, including references to “baby oil,” he didn’t recall any mentions of federal authorities.

The speculation surrounding Foxx’s health began in April 2023 when his daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced he had “experienced a medical complication” without providing specifics. Three months later, the 56-year-old actor addressed his “hellish” experience on Instagram, though he didn’t disclose a diagnosis. “I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx shared, clarifying that he was neither “blind” nor “paralyzed,” though he admitted uncertainty about his survival.

In August 2023, Foxx posted a cryptic message on Instagram that read, “They killed this dude name[d] Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove.” After receiving criticism for perceived antisemitism, Foxx deleted the post and apologized, explaining, “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more.”

In a July 2023 recording from Phoenix, Foxx described the onset of his medical emergency, saying he experienced a “bad headache” on April 11, 2023, and requested Advil from a friend. “I was gone for 20 days,” he revealed, insisting he had no memory of the period.

The incident occurred in Atlanta, where his sister and daughter sought medical attention. While discussing the doctors’ findings, Foxx declined to provide specific details on camera, noting that when the “Next doctor said, ‘[There’s] something going on up there,’” pointing to his head, he “won’t say it on camera.”

The discussion of these events coincides with serious legal troubles for Combs, who currently faces detention at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center without bail. The 54-year-old music executive was arrested on charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Federal agents reportedly discovered over 1,000 bottles of lubricant, various narcotics, and three AR-15s during March raids of Combs’s Los Angeles and Miami properties. Prosecutors allege decades of misconduct, claiming he “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct” while operating a criminal enterprise.

Combs’s trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025, and he faces potential sentences ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment if convicted. The father of seven continues to maintain his innocence while confronting multiple lawsuits alleging similar behavior.

Notably, Combs and Foxx were previously photographed together in Las Vegas in August 2017, alongside Combs’s then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who has since sued him for rape and abuse. Representatives for Combs, Foxx, and Netflix have not responded to Page Six’s requests for comment. The Netflix special is scheduled to premiere on Jan. 17, 2025, with Foxx promising to reveal the complete story behind his medical emergency.