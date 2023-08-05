Jamie Foxx Apologizes to Jewish Community Following Anti-Semitism Allegations

Jamie Foxx posted a meme that some felt was anti-Semitic, but it was far from the case.

Despite his recent health woes, Jamie Foxx is on the bounce-back path. But it isn't without some bumps on the way, including an anti-Semitism controversy that blew up on Friday. According to Entertainment Weekly, Foxx posted a meme about "fake friends" that let Jesus take the lead, leaving some feeling the Oscar winner was being anti-Semitic.

"They killed this dude named Jesus... what do you think they'll do to you?" the original post read before Foxx deleted it. In a follow-up post, Foxx immediately attempted to clarify what he was referencing after many claimed it was hate aimed at Jews.

Not everybody felt Foxx was revealing a hateful side, noting that the reference is supposed to be about Judas or at the least, fake friends who betray you. This is supported by Foxx's explanation of the post and his apology for the confusion.

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post," Foxx wrote on Saturday. "I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent.

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they,' not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended."