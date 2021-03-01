Dixie D'Amelio's Mom Heidi Reacts to Bryce Hall Trying to Sabotage Her and Noah Beck's Relationship

✖

Dixie D'Amelio's Mom Heidi was not a fan of Bryce Hall's prank, which nearly sabotaged the singer's relationship with boyfriend Noah Beck. The situation started when Hall blindfolded Beck and then brought out scantily-clad women to dance around him while calling D'Amelio on FaceTime. However, he positioned the phone so she could not see that Beck was blindfolded, and had no idea what was happening. He subsequently apologized for the prank, and The Hollywood Fix caught up with Heidi for her reaction to the situation.

After being asked how she felt about it all, Heidi replied, "You know, it's over. Everyone moved on. He apologized." She then chalked it up to how "we all do things" that we regret sometimes and now they are all "moving right along." Heidi was then asked if she ever expected something like this to happen to Dixie. "No, I don't really think that way," she responded.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Dixie D’Amelio’s mom Heidi says that the Bryce Hall stripper-prank situation is over. Adds Bryce was nice to get Dixie and Noah Beck a Malibu suite. pic.twitter.com/ETaiBpFPNM — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 26, 2021

When the prank first happened, Dixie was clearly not thrilled, even after finding out it was all a joke, and her mother shared her feelings. "I saw it and I thought it was trash," Heidi said in a previous interview. "That's a mom's opinion. Don't mess with my kids. It was hurtful and I didn't like it." She also said that she thinks it was "not [Bryce's] best prank," and added, "It happened to my daughter, she wasn't happy about it. Bryce does what he does and then you keep moving."

Beck also previously spoke out about the prank, saying "Bryce knows he kind of stepped over the line," according to Seventeen. "It was a bit disrespectful. He apologized to me, but he shouldn't even be apologizing to me, he should be apologizing to Dixie."

Beck went on to explain, "I had no idea what it was. I thought it was going to be like a cute little animal or something or, knowing Bryce, a scary animal." He then added, "Some people were like 'oh he definitely knew.' I would not let that happen."

Ultimately, Hall apologized to Dixie and Beck by blindfolding Beck again and giving him a gift. "Didn't we learn from this last time," Beck quipped. However, the big reveal turned out to be a card that read, "To Doah, sorry my prank sucked," and a Malibu suite for them to enjoy the weekend together. "Bryce Hall has a heart, aw," Beck joked.