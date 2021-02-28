Addison Rae and Dixie D'Amelio Laugh off Paparazzi Mob Waiting for Them Outside Restaurant

✖

Social media stars Addison Rae and Dixie D'Amelio were mobbed by paparazzi this weekend, but they took it in stride. The young TikTok stars may not be used to this much attention of the press yet, and they were definitely not interested in discussing their personal lives.

Videos published by The Hollywood Fix show Rae and D'Amelio out to eat together in Hollywood, California on Saturday night, where reporters were ready and waiting for them. They arrived in a bright pink sports car and sat huddled together in the Saddle Ranch restaurant with their hoods up to avoid attention. When they left, they refused to roll their windows down for the paparazzi, who were shouting questions about Bryce Hall and Noah Beck.

Fans were outraged on the two stars' behalf over the callous treatment they got from reporters. Many commented on the videos shaming the cameramen and the reporters on the scene. Some even wondered if this constituted harassment.

"They are getting blinded by the lights, I Would be mad," one person wrote. Another added: "I feel soooo bad for Addi like you can see she dyed her hair blonde and I think she's scared to reveal it to the public because people are gonna be mean to her, honestly Addison is gorgeous in any hairstyle and clothes."

This kind of blind-sided interview is not uncommon for actors and other A-list stars, though for social media stars it is relatively new. Rae made a name for herself on TikTok starting in July of 2019, primarily with trendy dances and short visual gags. D'Amelio is the same, with the added personal touch that comes from her Brat TV show on YouTube, Attaway General.

Still, the two young stars are reaching millions of viewers with their short videos and making millions of dollars. A report by Forbes in August of 2020 estimated that D'Amelio had earned $2.9 million in the previous year, from sponsorship deals, merchandising, and regular income. It named her the third highest-earning TikTok star, behind her sister Charli D'Amelio and Rae herself.

Rae's earnings for that year were estimated at about $5 million in the same report. It noted that her background as a competitive dancer gave her an edge on the dance-heavy app. Rae told reporters that she was still getting used to her fame even as she continued to attend college at LSU.

"My name would be called out when I was walking to class, which was pretty mind-blowing," she said. So far, Rae and D'Amelio have not commented on their awkward paparazzi encounter publicly.