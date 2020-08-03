Disney Channel star Ronni Hawk was arrested Friday morning in Los Angeles on a domestic violence booking after allegedly roughing up her boyfriend, TMZ reported Monday. Hawk, the 20-year-old Stuck in the Middle actress, was reportedly arrested on one felony count of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant with bail set at $100,000 after police were called to a home for a domestic disturbance.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that when officers arrived at the house, a man on the scene had visible injuries, including scratches, after a verbal argument between Hawk and her beau turned physical. It was because of these apparent injuries that officers determined she should be taken into custody. Hawk has not spoken publicly about the arrest.

In addition to Stuck in the Middle, Hawk has appeared on shows such as The CW's Legacies and CBS' S.W.A.T., and is set to star in the new thriller Girl With a Gun. She also made quite the stir during Season 1 of Netflix's On My Block, when her character, Olivia, was killed in the finale after being hit by gunfire from a gang shooting alongside Jason Genao's character Ruby. The tragic results of the shooting were not revealed until the start of the next season, but On My Block co-creator Eddie Gonzalez told ScreenRant that it was always the plan for Hawk's character to be written out as statement about the danger kids in a similar environment face.

"Yes, from the outset, Olivia was always going to die. When Lauren [Iungerich], Jeremy and I pitched Netflix the show, we told them that Olivia would die at the end of the first season," he said at the time. "As harsh as it sounded, it was also sadly very real when you grow up in communities like Freeridge." Hawk's departure from the show has been missed, with fans still leaving comments on her Instagram to this day about her character, but the series has moved forward through two more seasons without her. While Season 4 has yet to be announced, the show's co-creator Iungerich recently signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix, a good sign for the show moving forward. "I'm incredibly grateful to continue working with the many talented creatives at Netflix to keep telling stories that resonate with audiences," she said in a statement to Variety. "My hope is that this opportunity will open doors for all the amazing people around me as well."