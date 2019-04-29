‘On My Block’ Season 3: Netflix Officially Renews Hit Series

Netflix officially renewed On My Block for a third season on Monday, and fans were overjoyed.

Netflix ordered another eight-episode season of On My Block, the coming of age comedy set in an inner-city L.A. neighborhood. The renewal comes just a month after the second season debuted, hitting Netflix all at once for binge-watching purposes.

On My Block has is one of Netflix’s most popular original shows critically speaking. It has a 97-percent rating amongst critics at the time of this writing, with a 96-percent rating among viewers. The series follows four teenage friends trying to find their way through high school, adolescence and life in the city in the 21st century.

“It’s a special little show. It did pretty well in its first season but it’s actually increased its following quite well in season two and people really have fallen in love with the characters and that cast,” Netflix‘s Vice President of original programming, Cindy Holland told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a great way to provide a window into that world for people who aren’t from it and also a mirror for the people who are from it.”

“The entire On My Block team is beyond thrilled and grateful to continue telling this uniquely fun and important story with a third season,” added showrunner Lauren Iungerich. “Four years ago, I had an idea to make a show for teenagers who didn’t see themselves represented on TV and to do it right and today we’ve all watched a generation of kids passionately express how this show makes them feel seen and heard.”

“As filmmakers, we connect people vicariously, so it’s important to get that work right; to ensure it’s being told as authentically as possible, which means surrounding yourself with people — in front of and behind the camera — like the people in your narrative,” she went on. “Representation and inclusion makes our lives richer and the art better. At every turn. Because we can’t just ask each other to the party — we have to ask each other to dance.”

As excited as fans were for the renewal of On My Block, some took it as another slight against One Day at a Time, the classic sitcom reboot that Netflix canceled earlier this year. However, industry experts point out that On My Block is likely cheaper to make, as a single-camera show that is owned entirely by Netflix.

There is no word on when On My Block Season 3 might be available, but the first two seasons are streaming now on Netflix.