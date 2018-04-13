Netflix Original ‘On My Block’ Renewed for Season 2

Yet another coming-of-age TV series is seeing success at Netflix, as On My Block was picked up for a second season not even a month after the first season dropped on the streaming service, Deadline reports.

The series, co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward), premiered March 16 to strong reviews, and although Netflix doesn’t typically release ratings info, it has a favorable 93% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and a 99% return among critics.

The comedy follows four street-smart friends who experience first-hand the joys and woes of going to high school in the tough inner city. Starring Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia and Ronnie Hawk, the teens navigate their way through the triumph, pain and newness of high school in Los Angeles’ South Central neighborhood.

On My Block isn’t the only teen-targeted comedy to be renewed in recent days; Netflix also ordered up a second season of Alexa & Katie, another Netflix original series that follows lifelong best friends as they prepare to enter the new and terrifying world of high school. They are forced to confront a crisis and deal with personal challenges that most teens don’t have to deal with as one undergoes cancer treatment.

Saved By The Bell star Tiffani Thiessen stars in the series as Lori, the determined protective mother of Paris Berelc’s Alexa. The cast also includes Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin, Jolie Jenkins and Finn Carr.

Meanwhile, Netflix gave the axe to Everything Sucks, another coming-of-age tale. The series followed two groups of high school misfits from the A/V club and drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon. It starred Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Sydney Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling and Rio Mangini.

Despite its cliffhanger finale, the show failed to cut through to mass appeal — although it did have a small group of loyal and vocal supporters. A swell of support has risen among fans like Beau Willimon (House of Cards) since the cancellation, with many fan campaigns urging Netflix to #RenewEverythingSucks.

With ’80s period series like Stranger Things and GLOW proving to be big hits for the series, many thought moving forward to the 90’s would create similar results.

Netflix doesn’t often report on viewership of its series, but the cancellation could be attributed to it not being as popular on social media or with users as some of its other offerings.

Other one-and-done series at Netflix include prolific producer Chuck Lorre’s Kathy Bates pot comedy Disjointed, which was canceled after its initial two-season, 20-episode order was completed. Girlboss, Gypsy and The Get Down were also canceled after just one season.