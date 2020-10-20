Derek Hough's Girlfriend Hayley Erbert: What to Know

✖

Dancing With the Stars featured a special moment between Derek Hough and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, as the two made their highly-awaited performance together on the ballroom dance floor. Hough, who is in his first year as a judge in place of Len Goodman, last performed on the show in 2017 with Erbert spending six seasons as a troupe dancer and also serving a mentor in 2018 during the Juniors edition where she helped coach Kameron Couch and Hudson West.

With their impressive paso doble to "Uccen" by Taalbi Brothers, fans of the show were eager to learn more about the couple and their five year relationship. The two first became an item in 2015. At the time, Erbert was 21 and made her first appearance as a dancer on the ABC show. That's where the two first truly met and from that point on became inseparable. Prior to that, Erbert had been asked to perform on tour with Hough and his sister, Julianne, a spot where producers of Dancing With the Stars first came to discover her. The two eventually shared a dance together on the in 2017, performing to Ed Sheerhan's "Thinking Out Loud."

The two remain boyfriend and girlfriend but have certainly had discussions about marriage. They even were asked on their YouTube show ahead of Monday's performance if Hough had any special plans of popping the question on the show with Hough saying that a move like that isn't his style. While it may not have happened on the show yet, the two definitely seem to be heading in the right direction to some day walk down the aisle together. Both Erbert and Hough are very open about one another and aren't afraid to express their love for one another on social media. On her Instagram page, Erbert shared a photo of the two in May on Hough's birthday, calling him her "rock" and her "everything."

As for Erbert, she also competed on So You Think You Can Dance? on Season 10. In high school at the time, the now-26-year-old placed in the top three among female finalists. Erbert also grew up in Topeka, Kansas and also competed in beauty pageants , previously finishing as a runner-up for Miss Kansas Teen USA.