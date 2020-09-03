'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Derek Hough Returning for Season 29

✖

Dancing With The Stars legend Derek Hough will be returning to the show for Season 29, although his exact role remains a mystery. Hough last performed on the show in 2016 and most recently served as a judge on NBC's World of Dance with Jennifer Lopez. The celebrity cast for Season 29 was revealed earlier this week, and the pro dance cast has already been announced.

On Wednesday, Good Morning America teased Hough's appearance on the show but did not say what role he will have in Season 29. Fans will have to watch GMA on Tuesday morning to find out. That is less than a week before Season 29 premieres on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET with a two-hour episode on ABC. It is possible Hough could co-host the show, joining Tyra Banks. The series has always had two hosts before Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' exits were announced over the summer.

Hough was last seen on DWTS in 2016 when he finished sixth with actress Marilu Henner. He has won the show more than any pro in its history, taking home mirror ball trophies with Brooke Burke (Season 7), Nicole Scherzinger (Season 10), Jennifer Grey (Season 11), Kellie Pickler (Season 16), Amber Riley (Season 17) and Bindi Irwin (Season 21). Hough also won Emmys in 2013 and 2015 for his choreography on the show.

DWTS Season 29 will look very different without Bergeron hosting, but Hough said he understood why producers might have wanted to make some changes. "He's been there since the beginning," Hough said on SiriusXM's Bevelations in July. "He's just a great guy, [but] you also understand that in the entertainment industry nothing is certain. There's always those efforts to reinvigorate and switch things up, so you look at that and it's also understandable." Hough was enthusiastic about Banks joining though and praised her work on America's Got Talent.

The DWTS Season 29 celebrity cast includes actors Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jesse Metcalfe, and Chrishell Stause; Cheer subject Monica Aldama; Tiger King subject Carole Baskin; former Bachelorette Katilyn Bristowe; former NFL star Vernon Davis; Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean; rapper Nelly; former NBA star Charles Oakley; Catfish host Nev Schulman; and Olympic skater Johnny Weir. Judges Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Carrie Ann Inaba are all returning. Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, and Keo Mostepe are returning to the dance floor after taking a season off, while Danielle Karagach and Britt Stewart are the newest pros.