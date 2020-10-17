'Dancing With the Stars': Top 11 Lineup Revealed, Includes Derek Hough's Dancefloor Return

On Monday night, 11 couples will compete to remain in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars. The celebrities will dance to various hits from singers such as Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and Billy Joel. In addition to the stars strutting their stuff, the episode will feature judge Derek Hough's return to the dance floor for the first time in years.

During the episode, Hough, who is filling in for Len Goodman on the judging panel for Season 29, will perform a Paso Doble routine with his girlfriend and fellow pro dancer Hayley Erbert. They will perform to the track "Uccen" by the Taalbi Brothers. In early October, Hough spoke about returning to the dancefloor during ABC's virtual fall press event. At the time, he shared that he and Erbert were hard at work preparing for their turn in the spotlight. "I'm very, very excited. I'm even more excited to be dancing with my lovely girlfriend, my love," he said. "We get to dance together in the ballroom. We're already planning it. We actually did a little session yesterday. We woke up this morning very sore, so we're like, 'Oh, okay, we have three weeks to make this happen.'"

DWTS fans don't just have Hough's performance to look forward to. Check out the line-up below to see exactly what the celebrities will have in store for you on Monday night.