'Dancing With the Stars': Top 11 Lineup Revealed, Includes Derek Hough's Dancefloor Return
On Monday night, 11 couples will compete to remain in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars. The celebrities will dance to various hits from singers such as Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and Billy Joel. In addition to the stars strutting their stuff, the episode will feature judge Derek Hough's return to the dance floor for the first time in years.
During the episode, Hough, who is filling in for Len Goodman on the judging panel for Season 29, will perform a Paso Doble routine with his girlfriend and fellow pro dancer Hayley Erbert. They will perform to the track "Uccen" by the Taalbi Brothers. In early October, Hough spoke about returning to the dancefloor during ABC's virtual fall press event. At the time, he shared that he and Erbert were hard at work preparing for their turn in the spotlight. "I'm very, very excited. I'm even more excited to be dancing with my lovely girlfriend, my love," he said. "We get to dance together in the ballroom. We're already planning it. We actually did a little session yesterday. We woke up this morning very sore, so we're like, 'Oh, okay, we have three weeks to make this happen.'"
DWTS fans don't just have Hough's performance to look forward to. Check out the line-up below to see exactly what the celebrities will have in store for you on Monday night.
Monica Aldama & Val Chmerkovskiy
Cheer star Monica Aldama and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Rumba routine. Their dance will be set to the tune of Rod Stewart's "Have I Told You Lately."
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev
Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev will bring even more of their energy to this week's routine. The pair will dance a high-powered Samba to Justin Bieber's "Sorry."
Vernon Davis & Peta Murgatroyd
Former football player Vernon Davis and his partner Peta Murgatroyd will try their hand at a Cha Cha this week. Their performance will come alongside a rendition of "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang.
Skai Jackson & Alan Bersten
Skai Jackson and her partner Alan Bersten will also get their Cha Cha on. The duo will dance to the popular hit "Say So," by Doja Cat, featuring Nicki Minaj.
Justina Machado & Sasha Farber
Justina Machado and Sasha Farber are going to slow things down this week with a Viennese Waltz. The two will perform their routine to Billy Joel's "She's Always a Woman."
AJ McLean & Cheryl Burke
AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke will also get their Samba on. They will reportedly dance to J Balvin and Willy William's track "Mi Gente."
Jeannie Mai & Brandon Armstrong
Jeannie Mai and Brendon Armstrong are going to trade in their '80s looks for low-key ones to go along with their own Rumba routine. Their performance will come alongside a rendition of Des'ree's "You Gotta Be."
Nelly & Daniella Karagach
Nelly and Daniella Karagach are yet another pair who will be doing the Viennese Waltz. They'll perform their routine to the tune of Tim McGraw's "Humble & Kind."
Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson are taking a page from last week's '80's night, as the duo will perform a Jazz routine. They'll be dancing to "Good Vibrations" by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.
Chrishell Stause & Gleb Savchenko
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and her partner Gleb Savnchenko will perform a Contemporary routine on Monday. Their dance will be set to the track "Stars" by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals.
Johnny Weir & Britt Stewart
Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart will follow their successful week with a Salsa. Their performance will surely bring the fire, as they'll be dancing to Jennifer Lopez's "On The Floor."