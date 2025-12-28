Denzel Washington Shares the Exact Same Birth Date as a Major Morning Show Host

Denzel Washington and CBS staple Gayle King are birthday twins. The Hollywood peers celebrate their birthdays on December 28, and were both born in 1954.

The two have shared public admiration for one another, with King even interviewing the Oscar winner a few times over the years. She spoke with Washington on CBS Mornings about projects like Fences, with King also raving about seeing him in Broadway’s Othello calling his performance a “masterclass” performance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

King has been in the news as of late for her contract ending at the network in May 2026. Reports have surfaced that her contract will not be renewed as executives are looking to cut costs, and King has the highest salary on the show.

Amid reports that her gig is up for grabs, King told TMZ reporters that she was happy at the network, executives were happy with her, and she refused to discuss negotiations publicly. Either way, King is said to remind at CBS but in a different role and in special projects.

Ahead of the reported confirmation that she won’t have her contract renewed, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in November. When speaking with the Bravo honcho on whether she’s returning, she asked Cohen, “What have you heard? All I can say is, all, all I can say is I love my job. I hear one thing inside the building and hear something else outside of the building. So, I’m like, you know, all will be revealed,” she continued. “All will be revealed.”

King reiterated that she “was not going to negotiate” anything about her CBS deal “in the media,” telling Cohen, “I’m not going to do it even to you.” She then joked to Cohen that if she’ll no longer be on CBS Mornings, “Do you need an assistant?”