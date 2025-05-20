Denzel Washington Gets Into Confrontation With Photographer

Nobody messes with Denzel, as one photographer on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet discovered.

A video from E! News shows a heated confrontation between Denzel Washington and a group of paparazzi. The Oscar-winning actor is currently in Cannes for the world premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, his latest collaboration with director Spike Lee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the Training Day actor walks the red carpet with Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky, someone in a group of paparazzi appears to yell something at the actor. Denzel then walks over to one of the photographers and gets into an intense conversation with him, pointing a finger in his face.

The photographer laughs and attempts to grab Denzel’s arm, but the actor yells something that looks like “stop it, stop it” at the group.

It didn’t seem to affect the crowd at the film premiere though, as Washington, Lee, and A$AP Rocky all received standing ovations after the film’s premiere, which marks the first time Denzel has worked with the legendary director in over 20 years. The two have collaborated four times in the past, on 1990’s Mo’ Better Blues, 1992’s Malcolm X, 1998’s He Got Game, and 2006’s Inside Man.

In addition to the standing ovation, Washington received an honorary Palme d’Or, the highest honor at Cannes and one of the most coveted trophies in the world.

Washington—ever the consummate professional—told press that the clash with the paparazzi didn’t ruin his night, stating “it was a great evening” to E! News.

During his Palme d’Or acceptance speech, the actor thanked the cinema world.

“We’re just blessed beyond measure,” he added. “I’m blessed beyond measure. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all.”