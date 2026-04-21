Denise Richards Says She’s ‘Deeply Heartbroken’ in Emotional Tribute to Ex and ‘Best Friend’ Patrick Muldoon

Denise Richards is “deeply heartbroken” following the death of her “best friend,” actor Patrick Muldoon.

The Wild Things actress, 55, shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place actor on Tuesday, two days after his sudden death due to a heart attack at 57. Richards and Muldoon met in 1997 while filming Starship Troopers and went on to date for almost five years before continuing their relationship as platonic friends.

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Patrick Muldoon and Denise Richards at the 53rd Annual Saturn Awards held at Universal Hilton on March 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“This is so hard for me to put into words,” Richards began her Instagram tribute to Muldoon, which was set to a montage of photos and videos from their times together set to “Everything I Own” by Bread. “I am deeply heartbroken & devastated losing you. You were my best friend & my family.”

“We met in our first acting class, I was 19 never had an acting job and you were 21 a student at USC doing a recurring role on who’s the boss. And here we are. 36 years later. My whole adult life & I don’t know it without you,” she continued. “The friendship, love, support, respect & loyalty we had was unconditional and rare.”

Praising Muldoon for having “lit up every room” he walked into as a “larger than life” personality, Richards went on to describe her late friend as a “talented & most underrated actor” who was “most humble.” She went on, “Everything you did was infectious. Your laugh, your kindness, your wit, your strength, your loyalty, your passion, and your zest for life.”

Denise Richards & Patrick Muldoon in 1999 (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

“We’ve been each other’s rock. Our memories together are endless. You’ve had my back and protected me more than anyone. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you here,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote. “You’re my voice of reason & pillar of strength. Especially during this last year of pain & heartache. And now I need you more than ever, for this pain and heartache losing you. “

“Schweetbabe we’ve had those conversations,” she continued. “We thought we’d live forever or at least into our 90’s,” concluding, “Schweetbabe I will be looking for those signs. I need to know you’re still here with me. I love you so much & miss you dearly schweetbabe.”