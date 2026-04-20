‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Melrose Place’ Star Dies Suddenly: Patrick Muldoon Was 57

Patrick Muldoon, the actor best known for his roles on soap operas Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, died suddenly on Sunday. He was 57.

Deadline reports that Muldoon died following a heart attack on Sunday morning.

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UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: Patrick Muldoon attends the 53rd annual Saturn Awards at Hilton Universal City Hotel on March 08, 2026 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Muldoon was born in San Pedro, Calif., on Sept. 27, 1968, and graduated from the University of Southern California, where he also played football. It was during his college years that Muldoon began his acting career, appearing in two episodes of Who’s the Boss? before going on to land a recurring role as Jeffrey Hunter in Saved by the Bell shortly after graduating in 1991.

From 1992 to 1995, Muldoon became best known as Austin Reed, the role he originated for Days of Our Lives, and to which he would return from 2011 to 2012. Muldoon would also star in primetime soap Melrose Place as the villainous Richard Hart from 1995 to 1996.

On the big screen, Muldoon is best known for his role as Zander Barcalow in the film Starship Troopers. His most recent acting role was in Dirty Hands, a new crime thriller also starring Denise Richards and Michael Beach that is scheduled to be released this month.

Muldoon was also active behind the camera, producing movies such as The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Arkansas, Marlowe, The Card Counter, The Dreadful and Riff Raff via his Storyboard Productions.

Patrick Muldoon during Benefit Performance of “The Syringa Tree” To Support Edgemar Center For the Arts at Canon Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

He was also set to produce the upcoming Chris Hemsworth-led film Kockroach, writing on Instagram two days prior to his death that he was “so excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz and Alec Baldwin.”

Muldoon is survived by partner Miriam Rothbart, parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon, Sr., sister and brother-in-law Shana and Ahmet Zappa, niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.