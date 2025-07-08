Denise Richards Said She Would ‘Never Get Divorced Again’ Months Before Aaron Phypers Split

Four months before Denis Richards’ husband pulled the plug on their six-year marriage, the actress spoke candidly on her Wild Things reality series about being confident she’d never get divorced again. Unfortunately, her now estranged husband had other ideas.

Aaron Phypers cited irreconcilable differences in the reason for their split this month. He’s also asking for spousal support, claiming he hasn’t had any income since he was “forced” to sell his wellness studio, TMZ reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During a March 2025 episode of her Denise Richards & Her Wild Things show, she admitted, “It’s not easy being married to me,” to which Phypers responded, “But this is it. I’m done.” At the time, Richards doubled down on her commitment, saying, “Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f***ing get divorced.” Phypers echoed similar sentiments, suggesting they could live in separate homes if needed, but insisted, “We’re not gonna hate each other.”

According to hs divorce filing, their monthly combined expenses total $105,000, with the actress ranking in over $200k a month from OnlyFans and other ventures. It’s unclear what she earned from her reality series.

Richards and Phypers began dating in 2017 and wed in a Malibu ceremony in September 2018. She was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006.

Their marriage hasn’t been without scandal. In a 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville alleged she and Richards hooked up. Richards denied such.

“I had been out with her and Aaron and I knew they had an understanding that she could be with girls if she wanted to as long as it wasn’t with a guy. The first night we met, something happened,” Glanville told Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, implying that Richards and Phypers have an open marriage.