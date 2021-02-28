Demi Rose Snaps Gorgeous Selfie Alongside Thoughtful Quote About Inner Beauty

✖

Demi Rose Mawby is known for posting some stunning shots on Instagram. But, one of her latest posts came alongside a thoughtful message about the beauty that one has on the inside. Like many of her other photos, the beautiful selfie was taken in Ibiza, Spain.

Mawby posted a selfie for all of her 16 million Instagram followers recently. In the snap, she looks directly at the camera as she shares a sweet smile. While she, of course, looks stunning, her caption for the photo made it clear that she's also focused on inner beauty. She wrote, "She’s like the ocean, pretty enough on the surface but dive down into her depths, you’ll find beauty most people never see." Mawby tagged the location of the photo as "Ibiza, Spain," which is where she has been residing during much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview with the Evening Standard, published in September, Mawby explained that she was previously living in London before she decided to pack up her things for sunny Ibiza. She told the publication that she made the move out of concern for her mental health. The social media influencer said that, while living in London, “I had up and down days, and with so much time on my hands, I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad.” While she was in London during that lockdown period, she thought about moving to Ibiza. Once the lockdown was lifted, she finally decided to move to the location.

“I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice, and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work,” she continued. “And the connections I have made through living here have introduced me to the wonderful team who are behind this video.” Based on what she had to say during the interview, moving to Ibiza was the best possible thing that she could have done amidst this difficult time in the world. She even called the move "one of the best choices" that she has ever made. Since she moved to Ibiza, many of her Instagram photos have been taken in the location. She's posted numerous snaps that showcase the stunning landscape in addition to showing off her many, beach-ready looks for her fans.