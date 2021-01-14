Who Is Demi Rose? Age, Bio, Instagram and More to Know About the Model

✖

Aside from the Kardashians and Jenner, Demi Rose Mawby has grown into one of the most influential women across social media. Her Instagram following, where she boasts the most influence, sees her with more than 15.6 million followers. She often cracks a half-million likes on the majority of her photos as the model's backdrops include many of Ibiza's most scenic locales.

While how she became this influential Instagram user is often a question many wonder. The 25-year-old may be at the top of social media right now but getting there saw her go through some serious grief. She lost both of her parents in less than a year in 2019, her mother dying eight months after her husband. She revealed in an interview with The Evening Standard that she goes through many struggles behind closed doors but that she attempts to channel her pain to help others.

"I've been through a lot of trauma but in some ways, through it I have become so much stronger, which is probably reflected on my social media and in the confident messages I post," she explained. She opened up about the difficulties she experienced in losing her parents so quickly, explaining that by being open about her loss "brought huge emotions to the surface but I’m so proud I managed to do it."

Rose hails from the United Kingdom but now resides in Ibiza. In between, she set off the United States where she worked as a lingerie model. Her star quickly grew as her following was among the fastest-growing accounts in the world. She told The Sun in 2016, near the start of her fame, that she was a popular person growing up and always had a decent following but then things changed all of a sudden. "I posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million to 3.2million now," she said at the time, referencing a figure that has since grown by five times.

Before becoming the Uber-popular It-girl on social media, Rose told The Evening Standard that before she became who she is now, she did go through bullying. When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead, I got bullied," she recalled. Admittedly, she's stunned at how her fame has taken off now and still can't believe where she has gone. Now she wants to use her platform "to spread the message of positivity and mental health well-being."