Why Demi Rose Left London for Ibiza

Demi Rose has become one of the most influential Instagram users across the globe. Her 2020 was a whirlwind, to say the least, as she continued to build upon her brand, all while changing locales. In the early going of the coronavirus pandemic, Rose moved from London to Ibiza. At the time of the switch, she didn’t share many reasons why she decided to move, but in an interview with the Evening Standard back in September, she explained what went into that major decision.

She noted that living on her own while in lockdown in London was not good for her mental health. “I had up and down days, and with so much time on my hands, I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things,” Rose shared. “I felt very sad.” That’s when the idea of moving, despite the COVID-19 restrictions, began to pop into her head. Once the lockdown was lifted, that’s when she packed her bags and headed for Ibiza. “I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice, and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work,” the influencer went on. “And the connections I have made through living here have introduced me to the wonderful team who are behind this video.” It seems the move has served its purpose for Rose, giving her a new look at life. She called the move “one of the best choices” she has ever made.

Her interview in the Evening Standard was a part of World Suicide Prevention Day. Rose opened up about her struggles and the trauma that came from losing both of her parents at a young age. She admitted that coming out and talking about all her death was an eye-opening experience for her. “Talking about losing my dad from cancer and then my mum seven months later from a stomach infection brought huge emotions to the surface, but I’m so proud I managed to do it,” she explained.

The 25-year-old’s prominence across social media has elevated her to more than 15.5 million Instagram followers. She brought in the new year with a post that saw her sporting a leopard-print one piece. “New year, more knowledge, more strength,” she began. “I love far I have come, and I’m so ready for what’s to come this next year. I love you guys so much. Wishing you all blessings.”