Demi Rose Models boohooMAN Jacket in Ibiza

British Instagram model Demi Rose Mawby's Nov. 20 post showed her wearing a boohooMAN jacket in Ibiza. The post is one of many the model, who once dated rapper Tyga, shared from the exotic Spanish island. Rose lives on the island and recently spoke about the personal battles she has faced in her life in an effort to raise awareness of mental well-being.

The boohooMAN jacket photo showed Rose, 25, leaning against a wall, with the jacket open enough to suggest she was not wearing anything under it. "Me, blushing," she wrote in the caption, making sure she also tagged the brand. Rose also plugged the brand's Black Friday sales on Friday, by posing in a white boohooMAN hoodie. "Cosy season," she wrote in the caption.

Rose has more than 15.3 million Instagram followers and is best known for posing in skimpy bikinis and revealing outfits. However, in a September interview with the Evening Standard, the Birmingham, England-born model opened up about the tragedies and challenges she has overcome. In 2018, her parents died within months of each other. She said the personal traumas have helped her "become so much stronger," which she believes is reflected in her social media posts and confident messages.

Rose grew up helping her mother, who was disabled after suffering a heart attack, so her childhood prepared her for having to grow up quickly. "It was almost surreal when my father died and then my mother so soon afterward," she explained to the Evening Standard. "I felt angry, sad, bitter, and lonely but I am just so lucky that I had a good support system to carry me. Being able to talk about grief is so important and not bottle it up. That’s why my message is so important to encourage people to talk."

Later, Rose offered some advice to others in her 20s who face mental health challenges, particularly with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She is a "firm believer in self-care" and started reading books on spirituality and enlightenment like Brian Weiss' Many Lives, Many Masters. "Suicide rates are sky high and when you feel like you have nothing to live for, quitting is not the easy route out," Rose said. "I looked upon my own situation as part of life’s plan and through baby steps managed to try and get my life back on track as best as possible."

Rose became well-known in the U.S. back when she was dating Tyga after the rapper dated two members of the Kardashian orbit. From 2011 to 2014, Tyga dated Blac Chyna, with whom Rob Kardashian would later have a daughter. In 2015, he briefly dated Kylie Jenner before she starrted dating Travis Scott. Tyga also has a son with Chyna, King Cairo.