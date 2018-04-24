Meet Tyga’s Ex Demi Rose

Tyga has famously dated both Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, but not many are aware of his ex Demi Rose.

The “Rack City” rapper met Chyna back in 2011 and the two hit it off, officially becoming an item about one month later, and later giving birth to a son, King Cairo.

They reportedly got engaged in 2012, but split up two years later, in 2014.

The next year, 2015, Tyga began dating Kylie Jenner. In 2016, the couple split and she began dating rapper Travis Scott. Tyga then began dating Demi Rose.

Scroll down to learn more about Rose and what she is doing now that she too is no longer with Tyga.

She’s From the U.K.

Rose (full name Demi Rose Mawby) hails from Birmingham, United Kingdom.

She comes from a middle-class family, as her father is a former bank manager and her mother is a former NHS wheelchair advisor, according to Earn the Necklace.

The Early Years

When she was a teenager she began posting modeling photos on social media and quickly gained a huge following.

“I posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million to 3.2million now,” she told The Sun. “In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognising me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it.”

Modeling

Rose’s massive social media following, along with her stunning looks, paved the way for a professional modeling career.

To date, she has been featured in magazines like FHM, Nuts, Zoo, and Sixty6 Magazine.

Music video appearances

Her budding modeling career eventually caught the eye of some music video producers who decided to cast her.

She’s appeared in music videos alongside DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Big Sean and DJ Tom Zanetti.

Dating Tyga

In May of 2015, TMZ reported that Rose had begun dating Tyga, after the two were seen getting close in Cannes.

Many called her “doppelganger” for Jenner, but others noted that she bears a much more striking resemblance to Modern Family actress Ariel Winter.

Break-up With Tyga

Eventually, Tyga and Rose went their separate ways, splitting up sometime before the beginning of 2017.

“We really liked each other but logistically it didn’t work out in the end. But you know, everything happens for a reason,” Rose said of the split, per Metro.

Drake Rumors

Following her split with Tyga, Rose was rumored to be dating modern hip-hop icon Drake.

It was never officially confirmed, but the two were once seen at a London nightclub together.

She’s a DJ

While she is definitely an accomplished model, Rose is also a DJ.

She is even self-described as the “world’s sexiest DJ.”

Her New Man

These days, Rose has a new man making her smile.

Her current beau is Chris Martinez. He is a DJ who is a part of a DJ duo with his brother Stevie.

They perform all over the globe as The Martinez Brothers.