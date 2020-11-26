Demi Rose Shares Thoughtful Quote Alongside Maldives Tub Photo

✖

Demi Rose, the British model, is still making killing it over on Instagram. The 25-year-old, who resides in Ibiza, recently ventured out to the Maldives. While she was there, she snapped photo after photo in the dreamy locale.

Rose, who made headlines in the U.S. when she dated rapper Tyga, shared one of those images from vacation to Instagram on Nov. 16. In this selection, she sits nude in an outdoor bathtub. Thanks to careful hand placement, the water and a splatter of leaves and flowers, she does not show more than Instagram will allow. However, it's still an ete-popping shot that has garnered 439,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Rose, who has 15.2 million followers on the social media platform, accompanied the image with a quote attributed to Zen Shin. "A flower does not think of competing to the flower next to it. It just blooms," Rose wrote.

Rosea also shared another steamy photo from the trip on Nov. 14. This one saw her posing in the sand while wearing a cat-print bikini. In captioned, she wrote, "Can’t be tamed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Rose recently opened up to the Evening Standard about her mental health and the grief she recently experienced by losing both of her parents within months of one another. She opened up about dealing with that grief, the sadness she — like many others — has experienced during 2020 lockdowns, and the strange feeling of being a massive influencer, all at once.

"When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied," Rose wrote. "So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away. I honestly can’t believe it which is why I feel now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing."

She added, "During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modelling work."