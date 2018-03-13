Tyga’s Ex Demi Rose Treats Fans to Sultry Instagram Video

Demi Rose, ex-girlfriend of rapper Tyga, showed off an idyllic scene from her vacation in South Africa on Saturday, in a clip on her Instagram Story that’s caught a lot of attention.

In the video, Rose holds her front facing camera up over her head, displaying her body in all its glory. She pans in a wide arc, revealing the sunny, beachside scene in the background, with a filter adding an animated sun to the corner of the screen. The app also added a set of furry ears and a button nose to the model’s face. Her long mane of black hair hung down behind her in a loose ponytail, suggesting that she had a busy day of fun in the sun ahead of her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rose has been busy on social media lately, with seven Instagram posts in the last seven days — five of which are albums. The 22-year-old model has left little to the imagination, and her fans have taken notice. Her 6.5 million followers have been raving about Rose’s beauty in the comment sections, posting huge blocks of heart eyes emojis in tribute to the model.

Rose first rocketed to celebrity status in May of 2016, when she had a brief fling with Tyga. The rapper had previously been entangled in a controversial romance with Kylie Jenner, whom many suspected was under the age of consent when the two began dating. Rose was already a rising star on social media in her own right when she began seeing Tyga, but fans obsessed with the defunct couple only added to her growing audience.

Fans were especially intrigued by Rose‘s perceived resemblance to Jenner. They thought that the British model shared some key features with the Kardashian clan’s youngest sister, and many believed that Tyga was revealing a penchant for a certain “type.”

Today, Rose retains her crown as an online queen, despite having ended her relationship with the “Rack City” rapper long ago. In September, she was interviewed by DailyMail, where she revealed her some of her secrets to her highly lauded figure.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” she said.

“All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat! So I’m happy!”