Demi Rose 'Can't Be Tamed' in Cat-Print Bikini Photo

Model Demi Rose declared that she "can't be tamed" in a recent Instagram post featuring a cat-print bikini. Rose posed on an idyllic white sand beach in the Republic of Maldives, with lush greenery behind her. The social media phenomenon tagged photographer Vika Petlakh, who apparently took the photo.

Rose included a paw-print emoji to match her caption and her wild bathing suit print. In the photo, she posed with one hand in the sand and the other toying with a long braid, as her hair hung in two waist-length pigtails. She also tagged online clothing retailer Pretty Little Things, apparently indicating where she got the bikini from. Rose's post picked up nearly half a million likes, and plenty of adoring comments as well.

"Words can't describe you but numbers can 10000/10," one fan wrote. Another called her: "The most incredible ever."

Rose has a huge following of 15.2 million users on her Instagram page, where she mostly posts steamy photos of her physique in enviable locations. The model spends lots of time in popular vacation spots such as Maldives, and followers take the journeys with her. Since this cat-print post, she shared a few photos from Ibiza, Spain before posting more from her trip to Maldives. It is unclear if she remains there now.

Rose has been more personal than usual on Instagram recently amid her move off of the island of Ibiza. She informed her fans this month that she is moving soon, though she has not given many details on where or why. However, she has shared a look at her packing process, with a big collection of mystical items like crystals, sounding bowls and other esoterica.

Before she was a world traveller, Rose originally came from Birmingham, England, according to a report by New York Style Guide. She studied stage acting and, later, Spanish and beauty therapy, which prepared her for a career as a social media model and influencer. Now 25 years old, Rose has been travelling the world virtually non-stop for various modelling gigs.

Those extend beyond social media, in some cases, including music videos for several American rap music stars. She has appeared alongside Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, and of course her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga. That short-lived fling reportedly "fizzled out," and today it appears that Rose is flying solo.