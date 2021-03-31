Demi Rose Is a Blossoming Beauty in New Corset-Hugging Photo

✖

Demi Rose Mawby is celebrating spring in her latest Instagram post. The fan-favorite model seemed to be blooming herself in her new photo on Monday, which was another sponsored post for Pretty Little Thing. It showed Mawby in a see-through white corset with a bouquet of budding flowers bursting from the top.

"When you plant a seed of love, it is you that blossoms," Mawby wrote with a heart emoji. She included three photos of herself wearing nothing but a corset and some flowers above the waist. The plants covered her strategically, and she seemed to be posing against an artificial backdrop with her hands by her sides. She wore her hair up with a loose part framing her face. The post picked up over 241,000 likes.

"You look truly very beautiful, and I agree," one fan commented. Another wrote: "I would love to just sit and have a conversation with you," while a third added: "When you start believing you look like a flower vase and you start wearing flowers to prove a point."

Mawby is one of the most popular models on Instagram, with over 16 million followers around the world. She does not share much of her personal life with her fans — just bits of wisdom, slices of life and shots from her modeling jobs. Still, fans remain intrigued by her life behind the scenes.

Mawby was born and raised in the U.K. but has traveled around the world for work and school. She documented her move to Ibiza, Spain on Instagram earlier this year and then explained the move further in an interview with The Evening Standard back in September.

"During the lockdown, I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands, I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when the lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made," Mawby explained. "I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work."

Fans are also curious about Mawby's health and beauty regimen, which she described in a rare question-and-answer session on her Instagram Story last week. The model claimed that she has not had any plastic surgery at all, including implants or augmentation. She speculated that she owes her flawless skin to "Spf 50 sunscreen, a healthy diet, lots of water, no refined sugars, no junk food, sodas or smoking and possibly genetics!"