Demi Rose Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors While Sharing Series of Photos

✖

Demi Rose Mawby is shutting down rumors that she went under the knife. After a few of her more than 16 million Instagram followers sparked some questions about her looks, believing that she may have had plastic surgery at some point in her life, the 25-year-old influencer and model, who is known for wowing fans with her jaw-dropping Instagram photos, set the record straight.

Mawby addressed the rumors during a question-and-answer session on her Instagram Story Monday (you can see all of her answers and photos by clicking here). Amid the flurry of questions from fans was more than just a few inquiring about her looks, more specifically about whether or not she had undergone plastic surgery. According to Mawby, her looks are all-natural. Responding to one fan who asked how she keeps her "face looking so young," the model said her youthful look boils down to a healthy lifestyle, which entails "Spf 50 sun screen, a healthy diet, lots of water, no refined sugars, no junk food, sodas or smoking and possibly genetics!" Mawby also responded to a fan asking when she got implants, though she was quick to set the record straight, replying, "I don't have implants."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Any of Mawby's 16.1 million Instagram followers know that she frequently provides fans with stunning images. Many of those images show the 25-year-old flaunting her figure, oftentimes modeling clothing from PrettyLittleThing, the clothing brand she became an ambassador for back in October. Plastic surgery rumors, however, don’t typically pop up in the comments sections of the posts, with people typically gushing over the model’s style and the dreamy backdrops she poses against.

Monday's Q&A session saw Mawby addressing more than just questions about her looks, and she also showed plenty of love for Ibiza. At the start of 2020, and amid coronavirus-related lockdowns, the Birmingham native picked up roots and settled down on the Spanish island. Responding to fan questions, she revealed Ibiza is "the place on earth where" she feels "most comfortable."

As fans know and reports cite, Mawby's move to the tropical paradise followed the deaths of both of her parents, a tragedy Mawby touched on when asked how she creates an "unbreakable mindset." Mawby, who is set to celebrate her 26th birthday on March 27 said she has "done a lot of inner work" and encouraged others to "have conversations with yourself, ask yourself questions — why do you feel a certain way about something? What are pros and cons?" She added that "everything is a blessing in disguise and is working for you not against you. Life is a big school and we are all learning and experiencing."