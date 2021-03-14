Demi Rose Channels 'Wizard of Oz' in Revealing Pigtail Photoshoot

✖

Demi Rose Mawby is not in Kansas anymore. The fan-favorite model posted a new set of photos on Instagram this week, posing in the grass with a small dog on a beautiful spring afternoon. The setting, her companion and her pigtails had many fans thinking of The Wizard of Oz right off the bat.

Demi Rose is one of the most popular influencers on Instagram with over 16 million followers. She typically posts glamorous shots highlighting her travels to idyllic locations and her high-end outfits. This weekend was no exception, as she tagged her new post as an ad for her frequent partner Pretty Little Things. She also geotagged the post on Ibiza Magic Island in Spain, but gave no further context for the photoshoot.

"Swipe to the end to see my guard dog and my Pokémon," Mawby joked in the caption. However, many fans felt the whole set compared more aptly to The Wizard of Oz than to the Pokémon franchise.

"I love how honest you always are," one fan commented. Another added: "You are the prettiest," while a third wrote: "Omg so beautiful! Love you!"

Mawby's mood has improved noticable since she moved to Ibiza last year. The model is originally from the U.K. and has traveled all over the world for work, but returned home during the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with The Evening Standard back in September, she said that her mental health suffered from living alone in London for a time.

"During lockdown, I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands, I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made," Mawby explained. "I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work."

The upshot is that Mawby does not have to go far for incredible scenery, either. Since moving to Ibiza she has done most of her posing right there on the island, either in her home where she has a lush garden and quaint scenery or out in nature. Mawby has spent the last few months down by the beach, out on boats or walking the streets — but almost always in the sun. The normally jet-setting model has little reason to hop back on a plane now.