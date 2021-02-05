Demi Rose Embraces Her 'Inner World' on Ibiza Magic Island With Steamy Photo

✖

Instagram influencer and model Demi Rose Mawby is living life to its fullest while residing in Ibiza, the tropical paradise she relocated to in 2020. As the 25-year-old settles down in her new homestead, she is giving her absolute best to her more than 15 million Instagram followers, and taking some time to re-center herself amid these unique times.

Mawby's latest jaw-dropping post came over the weekend when she took to the social media platform to share a stunning photo of herself against yet another gorgeous backdrop of "Magic Island." The Birmingham, England native's beautiful photo was captured by the lens of photographer Brett Russell, who snapped Mawby posing along a rocky oceanic shoreline, one of the many awe-inspiring locations in Ibiza. In the image, the model donned a tight-fitting ribbed dress from PrettyLittleThing, the fashion brand she became an ambassador for last year.

With the sun setting behind her, Mawby posed with her hands on her head. Although her back was to the camera, she glanced over her shoulder with a sultry look, her hair cascading down her back. Mawby tagged hairstylist Faye Brown in the post. The image was highlighted by hues of orange from the sunset as well as natural tones from the sandy cliffs surrounding her. Hints of blue poked out in the water and the sky.

Mawby shared the post alongside a caption reading, "Exploring the outer world & embracing my inner world." The post drew a flurry of responses, with numerous speechless fans simply responding with strings of emojis, including the fire and heart-eyes emojis. Another person dubbed Mawby the "queen of the island always," with another person writing that the image was "absolutely stunning."

Although Mawby did not give away the exact location of where the image was taken, the background is similar to the rocky, ocean-filled background of several of her posts that came just prior to the Saturday image.

In one of those posts, Mawby revealed she was posing at Es Vedra, a small rocky island located near Ibiza. In that post, Mawby paid homage to Tanit, "a warrior goddess of dance, fertility, creation, and destruction." She told fans Tanit's "place of residence is the west coast, home of the sunset, in particular the area around Atlantis and the mystical Es Vedra."