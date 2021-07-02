Demi Lovato Thanks 'Queen' Lizzo for Correcting Paparazzo After Misgendering

✖

Demi Lovato has nothing but gratitude for "queen" Lizzo after the "Truth Hurts" singer gave the paparazzo a quick lesson on pronouns. After Lizzo corrected a paparazzo who misgendered Lovato not once, but twice, the "Dancing With the Devil" singer took to social media with a message of thanks. In a message shared to her Instagram Story, Lovato wrote, "[Lizzo] you f–ing queen I love you…thank you."

In a clip that spread across social media, and which Lovato herself reposted in her Thursday message, Lizzo was asked about a possible collaboration with Lovato at the upcoming Jazz Fest 2021 in New Orleans, where both singers are set to perform. In asking the question, however, the paparazzo said, "Do you have a message for Demi? Should she reach out?" Lizzo was quick to correct the paparazzo for misgendering Lovato, pointing out their preferred pronouns, "They." The paparazzo seemed oblivious to the correction, however, and went on to state, "Have her team contact your team?" Lizzo responded, "Their team. Demi goes by they." As she turned to walk away, the paparazzo could be heard stating, "thank you for the correction, you got me."

The interaction came two months after Lovato in May came out as non-binary and announced that they prefer "they/them" pronouns. In an episode of their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, the singer explained that "over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work" and it was through this work that they "had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them." Lovato said this "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression" and allows them "to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

"Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato, who previously came out as pansexual in March, continued in an Instagram post. "I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way."

In June, Lovato further opened up about coming out as non-binary when speaking with Audacy. They told the outlet it took "a year and a half of exploration" to get to this point in their life. Lovato said their family has done "an incredible job" adapting to their new pronouns, adding that "it really does warm my heart up that people are trying."