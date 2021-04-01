Demi Lovato Recreates Her Heartbreaking Overdose in 'Dancing With the Devil' Music Video

✖

Almost two years after Demi Lovato's nearly fatal overdose, she's recreating the scene in her new music video for "Dancing With the Devil." Her new music video will premiere Thursday night at 11:45 P.M. ET and fans can watch the full version. However, in the teaser clip that has already been shared, Lovato is seen in a hospital gown as she's hooked up to oxygen, calling the video and lyrics "raw and real," according to Good Morning America.

Her lyrics read, "Praying for better days, to come and wash this pain away // Could you please forgive me, Lord, I'm sorry for dancing with the devil." Fans are already flooding in with their thoughts of support for the singer, with one person writing, "I'm so proud of her!" and another Twitter user saying, "you are the bravest demi lovato. i'm gonna cry."

While fans heard one side of the story, Lovato came out nearly two years later with a Dancing With the Devil docuseries that aired on YouTube revealing bits and pieces of her backstory and what really happened that near-fatal night. She revealed in the trailer that she suffered a heart attack, three strokes, and multiple organ failures and was given minutes to live by doctors. The 28-year-old also later revealed in the four-part docuseries that she was also sexually assaulted. "I didn't just overdose; I also was taken advantage of," Lovato confessed. She noted that she had experienced her "fair share of sexual trauma" throughout her formative years, and the night she had overdosed she was found naked and blue.

"I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me, and when I woke up in the hospital, they asked if I had consensual sex," she recalled. "There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash, and I said yes. It actually wasn't until maybe a month after my overdose that I realized, 'Hey, you weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'"

After going through so much, Lovato confessed she still smokes marijuana and drinks alcohol following her overdose and admitted that she "really struggled" on whether or not to come forward with the truth about her sobriety. "I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say that I'm never going to do this again," she said according to ET. "I know I'm done with the stuff that's going to kill me, right? Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker. I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe." She noted that she drinks and smokes "in moderation."