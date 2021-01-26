Demi Lovato to Star in New NBC Comedy

✖

Demi Lovato is heading back to the small screen, with the singer to star in Hungry, an upcoming scripted food issues comedy project in development at NBC. The Hollywood Reporter shares that Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group and help each other as they look for love, success and that one thing in the refrigerator that will make it all better.

The single-camera comedy has received a pilot commitment from NBC, and the pilot will be written by Will & Grace alumna and Hot in Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin. Lovato will reportedly star in and executive produce the show. The pop star has previously opened up to fans about her own struggles with disordered eating, telling Harper's Bazaar in a recent interview that her eating disorder caused her to put her acting career on hold. "My eating disorder kept me from going back to acting for years," she said. "But I finally came to a place with my body where I thought, 'Why am I going to let this stop me when it’s just my shell?' I’ve stopped letting my weight control my life."

After appearing in the Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock in 2008, Lovato starred on the network's Sonny With a Chance, a sitcom about a teenager who moves to Los Angeles to join the cast of a sketch comedy show. After leaving the series following its second season, Lovato mainly focused on her music career, making occasional guest appearances on television shows including Will & Grace and Glee.

In March, the Texas native will premiere her new YouTube Originals docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, in which she will open up about her 2018 overdose. According to a press release, Lovato's series will provide "an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health."

"It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world," the 28-year-old said in a statement, via Entertainment Tonight. "For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world."