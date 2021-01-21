Inauguration Day 2021: Demi Lovato Fans Wowed by 'Lovely Day' Performance

Demi Lovato impressed viewers with her powerful performance of Bill Withers' iconic song "Lovely Day" during Celebrating America, a primetime special event hosted by Tom Hanks after President Joe Biden's inauguration earlier in the day. Lovato has been an outspoken critic of Biden's predecessor, President Donald Trump, even calling for Trump to be impeached the night of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's performance also comes ahead of her upcoming documentary, Demo Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which hits YouTube on March 23. The 90-minute Celebrating America special was reminiscent of the virtual programming that aired during the Democratic National Convention last summer. Hanks acted as a master of ceremonies for the event, which featured live speeches from Biden and the new vice president, former California Sen. Kamala Harris. Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Ant Clemons, and Lin-Manuel Miranda also performed during the special. Actors Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria, basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, celebrity chef Jose Andres, labor leader Dolores Huerta, and Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng introduced segments throughout the night. Every day, Americans who went above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic were also featured.

Lovato has never been shy about sharing where she stands on political issues, so it was no surprise that she was asked to join the event. "I'm SO honored to announce that I will be joining [Biden] & [Harris] for their special event, Celebrating America on January 20th at 8:30 pm ET/PT," she tweeted on Jan. 13. "I was left speechless when I was asked to perform! Tune in with various tv networks & live streaming services."

The singer's most recent political statement came on Jan. 6, when she expressed frustration with the response to Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol. "THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F—ING MORE. I'm angry, embarrassed, and ashamed," she tweeted. "I'm in the studio working on something special after today's assault on democracy." Lovato included the hashtag "impeach Trump tonight." Although Trump was not impeached that night, the House did vote to impeach him a week later, making him the first president ever impeached twice. The article of impeachment, which accused Trump of inciting the riot, was then handed to the Senate, which will hold a trial.

here's Joe Biden watching Demi Lovato's performance. that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/UbJ2BAn2SL — 𝐳𝐡𝐞𝐧 (@aintnoaccidentx) January 21, 2021 "We should just give it up for Demi Lovato on Lovely Day. Wow, she crushed that," one person wrote. A second fan added, "Demi Lovato gives a great performance of 'Lovely Day' alongside health care workers."

demi lovato has done it again with yet another beautiful and powerful performance! pic.twitter.com/b9gPfEJuDR — 𝐤𝐚𝐬 ミ☆ (@isparklelovato) January 21, 2021 "Demi Lovato is in her vocal prime!!" a third admirer wrote. "The control! The breath support! The clear tone! The agility in her runs! That's talent!!!"

LINDA! Demi Lovato performando "Lovely Day" no especial "Celebrating America" 💗 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/f9r6O30M9H — Portal Lovato (@portallovato) January 21, 2021 "Demi Lovato serving vocals and confidence looking gorgeous on stage! We love to see it," a fourth fan wrote. A fifth added, "well I think we can all agree that demi lovato absolutely bodied that performance."