Demi Lovato Will Share Details of Her 2018 Overdose in New Docuseries 'Dancing With the Devil'

✖

In July 2018, Demi Lovato was hospitalized after an apparent drug overdose, reportedly checking into a rehab facility soon after. The singer has since spoken briefly about her overdose and subsequent recovery, but a new YouTube Originals docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, will see Lovato open up further about the experience.

"It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world," the 28-year-old said in a statement, via Entertainment Tonight. "For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

The series will be directed by Michael D. Ratner, who directed Justin Bieber's YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons. According to a press release, Lovato's series will provide "an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health."

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will be a follow-up to the pop star's 2017 YouTube documentary Simply Complicated. The new series will premiere on March 23 on Lovato's YouTube channel with new episodes arriving weekly on each of the next two Tuesdays.

"There has been so much that I’ve wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right. DEMI LOVATO: DANCING WITH THE DEVIL will be streaming free on @youtube starting March 23rd," the singer shared on Instagram on Wednesday. "Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for staying by my side over the years as I learn and grow. I’m so excited to finally share this story with you that I’ve held on to for the last 2 years. #DemiDWTD coming soon!"

Lovato originally broke her silence about her overdose two weeks after her hospitalization. "I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."