Demi Lovato Reveals Plans to Have Children

✖

Demi Lovato is keeping her plans open when it comes to eventually expanding her family. The "Dancing With the Devil" artist revealed during Saturday's The Joe Rogan Experience that she "used to" want to give birth to children, but had come around to thinking "if anything," she would want to adopt a child. The singer explained that since the end of her brief engagement to ex Max Ehrich last year, she has learned that life doesn't always go the way you might expect.

"I don't know, I was engaged to a man last year," she shared. "I totally thought that I'd be married, maybe pregnant, by now. And that's not the case ... I know that my life is not going according to my plan." She continued of that revelation's impact on her thoughts about family, "Life doesn't go according to any plan. So, I could sit here and say, 'Yes, I would love to have children.' But I don't know, because that might change next week. I think in this moment, I want to adopt, for sure."

Lovato also revealed she is pansexual during her conversation with Rogan, adding, "I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself even getting pregnant. I don't know. I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off." The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared her memory of first realizing she was attracted to women when she watched the 1999 film Cruel Intentions, in which Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar kiss.

Sadly, at the time, the realization left Lovato filled with "shame" due to her background growing up in Texas as a Christian, where she said, "that's very frowned upon." She continued, "Any attraction that I ever had toward a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling."

Last week, the Camp Rock star opened up more about her sexuality to Entertainment Weekly, explaining she's realized since the end of her split from Ehrich that she's "just too queer" to settle down with a man. "Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now," she explained. "I don't know if that will change in 10 years and I don't know if that'll never change, but I love accepting myself. ...I've always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it."