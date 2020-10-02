Demi Lovato Reportedly 'Completely Embarrassed' About Ex-Fiance's Handling of Breakup

✖

The fallout of her split from ex-fiance Max Ehrich has left Demi Lovato "completely embarrassed." Shortly after news of their split broke earlier this month, their breakup became shrouded in drama amid claims from Ehrich that he learned of their breakup from tabloids and other allegations he made in social media posts, which have reportedly left Lovato completely ready to move on.

According to a source who spoke to E! News, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer "wants no contact with" with Ehrich following his string of since-deleted Instagram posts. Although Ehrish has reportedly attempted to "reach out" to her, as he is said to be "in denial"about the end of their engagement, Lovato "is completely done and doesn't want to see him again at this point." The source alleged that Lovato is "really upset" and cannot "believe she fell into his trap."

"She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him," the source said, adding that Ehirch's "erratic behavior" is "worrying" for Lovato, who "does not want the situation to escalate."

The drama surrounding the former couple was sparked on Sept. 24, when PEOPLE reported that they had called off their engagement. Lovato, 28, and Ehrich, 29, began dating in March and got engaged on July 22. A source told the outlet that the break-up was a "tough decision," though Lovato and Ehrich "decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers." The source said that they "have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

While Lovato has yet to publicly comment on the split, Ehrich, on multiple occasions, has spoken out, igniting plenty of drama. Just days after news of their spit broke, Ehrich took to Instagram to claim that he learned of their split not from Lovato, but "through a tabloid" as he was "in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people." Those claims were later disputed by an insider.

In the days that have followed, Ehrich has made a number of dubious posts, many of which have since been deleted. He has claimed that Lovato allowed him to be "bullied" by her fans. He also referenced Ariana Grande's popular breakup song when writing, "Please stop trying to thank you, next... Me."

As for how Lovato is handling things, E! News' source claimed that the singer has been surrounding herself with family and friends "to help heal from this and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her."