Demi Lovato Announces Retirement From Touring

Demi Lovato's touring era may be coming to an end. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 30, didn't shy away from the effects of touring on her Instagram Story as she declared her HOLY FVCK tour her "last" before deleting her previous statement. "I'm so f—ing sick I can't get out of bed. I can't do this anymore," Lovato began in a since-deleted Instagam Story Tuesday.

"This next tour will be my last," she continued. "I love and thank you guys." Lovato then posted another set of Stories that began, "Gonna power thru it for you guys [sick emoji] [black heart emoji] I'll need help singing so sing loud for me bbs!!" and continued with a backstage selfie reading, "I barely have a voice, I'm gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight." Following the performance, she returned to social media to thank her fans: "You guys reeeeally pulled thru tonight.. thank you sooo f-king much – I love you more than you know," she wrote.

The "29" singer, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, is currently performing across the world on her HOLY FVCK tour, which launched a month ago in Des Moines, Iowa before traveling down to South America for a series of dates in places like Chile. Lovato is scheduled to continue performing her eighth studio album across North America until the beginning of November, but it's unclear what Lovato's statement means in regards to the remainder of her tour.

Lovato's HOLY FVCK album celebrates her return to her rock 'n roll sound. "I wanted to go back to my roots," she told Vogue in August. "What I learned about myself making this record is that it's okay to own your truth. I wanted to take my power back." Lovato said she wanted her new album to "go harder" than her first and second, but left the ultimate project up to her creative process.

When it comes to her pop music era, Lovato explained, "I'm proud of that work, but it didn't make me happy. There was always this kind of emptiness that I felt, because I was trying to be someone that I wasn't. Now, I identify as non-binary, so when I say, 'Would you like me better if I was still her,' it's also a reference to people wanting me to stay who they wanted me to be in their eyes."