Demi Lovato Seemingly Shades Ex Wilmer Valderrama in New Song

Demi Lovato might be taking shots at her ex Wilmer Valderrama in her song "29." Lovato seemingly addressed the age gap between her and the That '70s Show alum in the track.

This month, the 29-year-old singer will release the song on her album Holy Fvck, which refers to Valderrama's age when they met."Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time," the actress sings. "Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?"

Besides repeating "17, 29," in the lyrics, the former Disney Channel star mentions being "too young to drink wine." She continues, "Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher / Far from innocent / What the f–'s consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn't stop you." Valderrama, whom Lovato dated from 2010 to 2016, has not confirmed the song is about him.

As part of her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, the "Sorry Not Sorry" pop star discussed first encountering the now 42-year-old actor at his house in January 2010."[When] I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup, and he came in and sat down, and I was like 'I love this man,' and 'I have to have him,'" recalled Lovato. "But I was only 17, so he was like, 'Get away from me.'

"After I turned 18, we began dating," she added. "I think it was love at first sight, and I don't really believe in that, but I believe that it happened."

Lovato also told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that Valderrama was initially hesitant about dating her. "Everyone thinks it's our six-year anniversary," she said. "We met six years ago. I knew I loved him ... He had some hesitations. Once I got older ... then we could be together."

When the pair split up in June 2016, they both issued identical statements about the breakup. "After almost six loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another."

The ex-couple remained friendly after their split, with Valderrama visiting Lovato in the hospital after her 2018 overdose. Lovato went on to date actor Max Ehrich – the two were engaged in July 2020 but later separated in September 2020.

Valderrama has been engaged to model Amanda Pacheco, 30, since January 2020. Their daughter, Nakano, was born in February of the following year.