Demi Lovato Changes Pronouns to She/Her

Demi Lovato has changed her pronouns to She/Her, after previously revealing They/Them pronouns over one year ago. Recently, the singer appeared on the Spout podcast, and host Tamara Dhia asked for clarification on the usage of they and then as personal pronouns. Lovato politely replied and explained that she is no longer using those exclusively to identify herself.

"Yeah, so, they/them is, um, I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again," Lovato shared. "So, for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really ... I don't find that I am ... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man."

"I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core," she continued. "Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/ her again. But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."

Lovato previously made the announcement about their pronoun change in May 2021, explaining, "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering." They later continued, "I will also be accepting if people slip and say 'her/she' because I know that being in my position, it's going to take a while for people to get used to." Lovato also stated that they "don't claim to be an expert or spokesperson."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer then went on to say, "I want people to understand that just because I'm non-binary doesn't mean I'm not going to dress the way I want." They also clarified, for any critics, that their announcement has nothing to do with fame or celebrity. "I could leave my career today. I'm still going to identify as non-binary tomorrow. For the first time in my life, I'm putting my well-being over my career. That's the difference in somebody doing something for attention versus seeking your truth."